Canada coin to mark half a century since homosexuality was legalised

The Royal Canadian Mint presented a commemorative coin on Tuesday to honour "50 years of progress in recognising the rights of LGBT Canadians".

The one-dollar coin contains artwork by Vancouver artist Joe Average and the words "Equality-Egalite".

The currency marks 50 years since the Act of the Canadian Parliament of 1969 that decriminalised homosexual acts between consenting adults.

"It's not the end of the road, not even the beginning, it's an important milestone," said Randy Boissonnault, special advisor to Canada's PM on LGBT issues.