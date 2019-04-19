Relic rescued from Notre Dame to get key role at Good Friday procession

PARIS — Good Friday will be marked in the shadow of Notre Dame Cathedral with a procession carrying one of the treasures saved from this week's devastating fire.Clergy and believers will gather along a bridge that connects the landmark to the rest of Paris on Friday for the stations of the cross, which recount Jesus' road to his crucifixion.

The security perimeter around Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on Thursday. MICHEL EULER

The Diocese of Paris said that the Crown of Thorns, a relic believed by some to be worn by Jesus, will be part of the procession.Other treasures such as the tunic of St. Louis were rescued by a "human chain" of firefighters.Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo honored first responders Thursday by giving them the title "citizens of honor."

Events including a Good Friday ceremony and Easter Mass had been scheduled to take place in Notre Dame Cathedral, which sits directly in the middle of the French capital.However, Friday's event and a vigil for Holy Saturday, will instead be held at the nearby Saint Sulpice church.