Democrats issue subpoena for full version of Mueller report

US congressional Democrat Jerry Nadler has issued a subpoena to the Justice Department in an attempt to force the Attorney General William Barr to handover the whole of the Mueller report into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The report provided extensive details on Donald Trump's efforts to thwart Mueller's investigation, giving Democrats plenty of political ammunition against the Republican president but no consensus on how to use it.

"The Attorney General's decision to withhold the full report from Congress is regrettable but no longer surprising," Nadler told a news conference. "Barr (the Attorney General) has so far refused to work with the committee, to provide us with information. The kind of information that has been customarily provided in the past and to which the judiciary committee is entitled.

"These concerns and many others will be addressed when Barr testifies before the committee on May 2nd. Even in its incomplete form, however, the Mueller report, incomplete because part of it is redacted. Even in its incomplete form, however, the Mueller report outlines disturbing evidence that President Trump engaged in obstruction of justice and other misconduct."

Nadler issued the subpoena for the unredacted version on Friday. Attorney General William Barr has until the first of May to respond.

The 448-page report painted a clear picture of how Trump had tried to hinder the probe but did not conclude that he had committed the crime of obstruction of justice, although it did not exonerate him.

Trump took to Twitter on Friday to label some parts of what he called the "Crazy Mueller Report" "total bullshit".

Read more: Here are the key findings of the report