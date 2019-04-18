Faecal fun for everyone as museum dedicated to poo opens in Japan

A museum entirely dedicated to bodily defecation has opened its lid in Japan but everything there is cute, colourful and photogenic.

Run by Akatsuki Inc, the exhibition has already drawn huge crowds with 10,000 visitors in its first week.

Each visitor is given a pastel-coloured faecal figurine upon arrival and is then invited to interact with displays and games. One of the interactive displays sees visitors yell "unko" — Japanese for poo — into a microphone to generate the biggest poop image they can on a screen.

The aim of the museum is to demystify the taboo and change the public's negative impression of the universal bodily function.

"Generally, a poo has a negative impression as dirty and stinky. By providing visitors with experiences where they see poos as fun, cute and something they want to talk to other people, we thought we can offer entertainment that no one has experienced before," Ayami Tashiro from Akatsuki Inc, said.

The exhibition opened in Yokohama on March 15 and will run until July 15. The entry is priced at 1600 yen (€12.7) for adults and 900 yen (€7.1) for children.