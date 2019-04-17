Teams of rescuers free horse from mud in United Kingdom

Teams of rescuers came together to save a horse stuck in deep mud on a beach in Burnham-on-Sea, western England, on Sunday (April 14).

Video taken by BARB Search and Rescue, a charity search and rescue service, shows teams gathered on the beach pulling the trapped animal from the mud using rope and successfully recovering the horse.

The operation took over two hours and a number of teams came to the horse's rescue, including firefighters and coast guard teams, BARB Search and Rescue said.

According to local media reports the horse was safely recovered and reunited with its owners.