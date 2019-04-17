Schools in Denver still closed as FBI searches for Columbine-obsessed teenager

Many schools in the Denver district of Colorado remained closed on Wednesday due to an unspecified threat from a young woman described as being infatuated with the 1999 shooting at Columbine High School, in which 13 people died.

The FBI said just days before the 20th anniversary, 18-year-old Sol Pais flew from Miami to Denver and bought a pump-action shotgun and ammunition.

The undisclosed threats led Columbine and several other high schools outside Denver to lock their doors, although there was no threat against any specific school.

"Because of her comments and actions, because of her travel here to the state, because of her procurement of a weapon immediately upon arriving here, we are concerned," said FBI Special Agent in Charge, Dean Phillips. "We considered her to be a credible threat, certainly to the community and potentially to schools."

The mass shooting at Columbine in Jefferson County shocked the world. Sol Pais has allegedly been obsessed with the incident for many years.

Authorities said she was last seen in the foothills west of Denver. She is considered armed and dangerous and people have been warned not to approach her.