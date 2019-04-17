EU plans to regulate online terrorism content - protecting people or stifling free speech?

MEPs are today due to vote on proposals to regulate terrorist content online.

Here's our explainer.

What do the EU proposals say?

The idea is that websites, including social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter, would be forced to remove terrorist content from their platforms within one hour of it appearing or face financial penalties of up to 4% of global revenues, potentially running to millions of euros.

EU countries would have to put dedicated staff in place to enforce content removal orders.

Why are they necessary?

An impact assessment on the proposal claims that online terrorist content can help to recruit terrorist supporters, speed-up radicalisation, facilitate and instruct terrorist activity.

The new proposals build on the EU Internet Forum that was launched in 2015 as a voluntary framework for internet companies in member states, but there is a perception that the code has not been adopted as much as Brussel's would have liked.

What do supporters of the proposals say?

Julian King, the British security commissioner in Brussels, told a British newspaper that "there had been a shift in the nature of terror attacks, with people being increasingly radicalised and then receiving instructions online".

He added that "every (terrorist) attack over the last 18 months or two years or so has got an online dimension. Either inciting or in some cases instructing, providing instruction, or glorifying".

What concerns do lawmakers have?

The European Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs Committee (LIBE), has tabled several amendments to the proposal including:

No imposition of 'upload filters' on web hosts, meaning they would not have to monitor uploads or use automated tools to do the job.

Julia Reda, a German MEP with the Pirate Party, claims a one-hour deadline for a removal order would be impossible for many smaller websites to comply with, mainly because they simply do not have the staff or capacity to hire them. She says their only option would be to automate the removals, which she adds is "terrorism filters through the back door."

What are internet companies saying about the EU proposals?

Well, if the proposal by open-source software provider Mozilla is anything to go by, they are not happy.

The company says "we welcome effective and sustainable efforts to address illegal content online. But the Commission’s proposal is a poor step in that direction. It would undermine due process online; compel the use of ineffective content filters; strengthen the position of a few dominant platforms while hampering European competitors; and, ultimately, violate the EU’s commitment to protecting fundamental rights."