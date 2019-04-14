BREAKING NEWS

Germany

Unexploded World War II bomb found in Frankfurt

By Euronews 
A bomb dating back from World War II was detonated in the Main river in Frankfurt on Sunday, the Frankfurt police said.

It created a massive underwater blast when the police defused it. The explosion was filmed by local media.

Hundreds of people living near the city's Alte Brücke (old bridge), where the bomb was located, were evacuated ahead of the operation, the Frankfurt police announced in a statement. The bomb disposal happened at 08:00 am local time.

Frankfurt am Main Polizei
The evacuation perimeter around Frankfurt's Old Bridge was wideFrankfurt am Main Polizei

The bomb was discovered by divers taking part in a routine exercise on Tuesday in Frankfurt's River Main, the German news agency dpa reported.