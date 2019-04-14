France's Macron to address the nation on Monday and announce measures in response to 'Gilets Jaunes'

French president Emmanuel Macron will address the French people in a press conference at the Elysee palace at 8pm on Monday night, the French presidential team announced on Sunday.

In his address to the nation, the president will be expected to detail measures as a way forward for the country in response to the Gilets Jaunes (Yellow Vests) movement.

The measures are expected to be based on the results of Macron's three-months-long "great national debate", which the French government published last week.

The Gilets Jaunes have been protesting every Saturday for 22 consecutive weeks.

Since the first demonstration last November, the Gilets Jaunes have grown from a rebellion against a planned fuel tax into a social movement demanding more fiscal justice and social equality in the country.

Emmanuel Macron first announced measures to appease demonstrators in December, before organising a nationwide debate, which ran from January to March, to hear the French people's grievances.

"It's a new chapter and deep changes that will be introduced" by Macron, the AFP reported his team saying on Sunday night.

Macron was expected to meet with his Prime minister Edouard Philippe and members of the French government after the announcement.