BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

world news

BREAKING NEWS

Finland's Social Democrats win first place in advance voting

 Comments
By Euronews  with Reuters
Finland's Social Democrats win first place in advance voting
Copyright
Lehtikuva/Antti Aimo-Koivisto via REUTERS
Text size Aa Aa

Finland's leftist Social Democrats won first place in advance voting ahead of Sunday's parliamentary election, with 18.9% of the votes, after 35.5% of ballots had been counted, justice ministry data showed.

The centre-right National Coalition of outgoing Finance Minister Petteri Orpo came in second, with 17.2% of the advance ballots.

The Centre Party of outgoing Prime Minister Juha Sipila scored third, with 15.4%.

The nationalist True Finns party came in fourth, with 15.1% of the vote.

About 36% of voting-age Finns cast their votes in a seven-day advance voting period that ended on Tuesday.

The results from these votes are often skewed due to differences in voter behaviour in different regions.

More about