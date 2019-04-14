Finland's Social Democrats win first place in advance voting

Finland's leftist Social Democrats won first place in advance voting ahead of Sunday's parliamentary election, with 18.9% of the votes, after 35.5% of ballots had been counted, justice ministry data showed.

The centre-right National Coalition of outgoing Finance Minister Petteri Orpo came in second, with 17.2% of the advance ballots.

The Centre Party of outgoing Prime Minister Juha Sipila scored third, with 15.4%.

The nationalist True Finns party came in fourth, with 15.1% of the vote.

About 36% of voting-age Finns cast their votes in a seven-day advance voting period that ended on Tuesday.

The results from these votes are often skewed due to differences in voter behaviour in different regions.