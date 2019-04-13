Watch again: Anti-government protests in Albania

Albania's opposition parties have called for fresh protests on Saturday in the country's capital, Tirana, to demand the government's resignation over claims of corruption.

The Albanian opposition has been calling for protests in Tirana since February. Saturday's protest is the 9th since 16 February.

At the time, the Albanian prime minister, Edi Rama said he would not resign and that there would be no fresh elections.

The Albanian opposition is calling for Rama's resignation, the organisation of general elections and of a transition government as well as for electoral reforms.

