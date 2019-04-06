Cousteau on mission to save beluga whales

French ocean scientist Jean-Michel Cousteau has arrived in Far East Russia on a mission to save some 100 beluga whales and other marine mammals being held captive in Srednyaya Bay near Vladivostok.

Cousteau, who is the son of famous marine explorer Jacques, says he wants to devise a programme to prepare the mammals for a return to the wild.

Pictures of them being held in cramped conditions have prompted worldwide outrage. They were captured to be sold on to aquariums and other private collectors.