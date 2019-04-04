Watch again: Jens Stoltenberg speaks on NATO's 70th birthday

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg held a press conference as the military alliance toasted its 70th anniversary.

Calling out Russia for its alleged continued use of force and unbridled violation of the INF treaty, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday slammed the country for its "pattern of destabilising behaviour". Stoltenberg was speaking in Washington D.C on the occasion of North Atlantic Treaty Organization's 70th birthday.

Stoltenberg said that NATO allies were preparing for a world without the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty. The arms control treaty was signed in 1987 between the United States of America and the Soviet Union.

"We call for full and verifiable compliance with the INF treaty, but time is running out. So NATO is preparing for a world without the INF treaty. We discussed the measures we should take should Russia not return into compliance," said Stoltenberg. He added that NATO would not mirror Russia's ways. "We will be measured and coordinated, and we have no intention of deploying ground launch nuclear missiles in Europe."

Stoltenberg added that defence preparedness and dialogue go hand in hand while dealing with Russia. "As long as we are strong and united, and adapt to assertive Russia, then we can engage in dialogue on risks reduction, arms control, and Ukraine. We have shown by the readiness of our forces that we are united," he said.

On April 4, 1949, a dozen countries from Europe and North America came together to sign the North Atlantic Treaty, which later came to be called NATO. The idea was to protect member nations from attack, especially from the Soviets. Today, NATO has now ballooned into an organisation of 29 member nations.

Over the past few years, there has been a growing sense of uncertainty over NATO's existence, making Stoltenberg's address this year was a significant one. Speaking from the same city where the trans-atlantic pledge was made 70 years ago, he said that it had given the region 70 years of "prosperity, security and peace." Stoltenberg said NATO would strengthen its support for Georgia and Ukraine in the coming years.

While several US presidents have in the past called for a reassessment of the North American country's continual role in Europe, Donald Trump has sounded his scepticism loudest. He has repeatedly called for European nations to increase their defence spending.

Stoltenberg reiterated that the need is for NATO allies to keep their pledge to spend 2% of its GDP. So far, only six European countries -- Estonia, Greece, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Britain -- have met their target.

Powerful nations such as Germany and France still remain below the mark. "All allies have to make good on their promise, not just to please the United States," said Stoltenberg, but to continue to ensure peace within the continent and beyond.

Meanwhile, Trump who met Stoltenberg earlier in the day praised the secretary general, calling his performance "outstanding."

"The relationship with NATO has been very good, the relationship with the secretary general has been outstanding," Trump said.

