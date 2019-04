The mayor-elect of Istanbul is calling for the country's election board to confirm him so he can get down to business.

Ekrem Imamoglu says Erdogan's call for a re-count of votes could lead to Turkey's democracy being "damaged".

Initial results showed that CHP, Turkey's opposition party, narrowly won both Istanbul and Ankara in the weekend's mayoral elections, dealing a major blow to President Erdogan's AKP.

Imamoglu is still confident that he will be confirmed and sat down to talk with Euronews.