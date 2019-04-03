American tourist ambushed, kidnapped by armed men in Uganda

An American tourist and his driver have been kidnapped by armed men in a national park in Uganda, the country's government said Wednesday.

The U.S. national and a local driver were ambushed and abducted in Queen Elizabeth National Park on Tuesday night, according to a statement.

Ugandan security forces were hunting for the captives to "locate and rescue them," it added. "The priority at this point is to locate, rescue and bring them back to safety."

Other tourists escaped the incident unharmed and later contacted authorities, according to the government. No more information has been released about them.

NBC News has reached out to the State Department for comment.

Queen Elizabeth National Park is Uganda's most popular tourist destination, with vacationers going on wildlife safaris to see animals such as elephants, hippopotamuses, lions and leopards.