Venezuelans scramble for water as shortages afflict nation

Venezuelans took to the streets of the capital on Sunday (March 31) to fill up water buckets, amidst failing infrastructure in the OPEC nation's capital.

From the poorest slums to the wealthiest neighbourhoods, the shortage of water cuts across Venezuelan society as families endure the country's deepest ever economic crisis.

A 5-litre bottle costs about $2 at a Caracas supermarket, out of reach for many low-income people in Venezuela, where the monthly minimum wage is only around $6 each month.

And recent blackouts have worsened the situation. Scores of people are queuing up to fill up water flowing from the Avila mountain and national park area, despite warnings that the water is not fit for consumption and could contain bacteria and parasites