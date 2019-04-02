Road Trip Europe: Romanian-born poet Miguel Gane reflects on European identity

Ahead of the European elections in May, Euronews teams are taking a road trip across the continent to listen to people’s hopes and demands.

In Spain’s Murcia, in the southeast or the country, 25-year-old literary sensation Miguel Gane spoke to Euronews' Anelise Borges about how young people see the present – and, perhaps more importantly, the future – of Europe.

Miguel Gane is originally from in Leresti, Romania, in the Carpathian Mountains.

“I was born in one land and grew up in another. What one land - Spain - gave me, my land - Romania - would have never been able to give. Never,” he said.

“But I love my village in Romania. A tiny village in the mountains in the Carpathians, it’s called Lera. I love that place. A lot. And for me, it’s the most special site on earth. I feel from there.”

Speaking about young people's disaffection with Europe, he said: “I think times have changed. When Europe started in the 1950s, we were just recovering from World War II, people needed each other... Now it seems like that is not important for us anymore. And it seems we’re living a time when we don’t care about what happens to our neighbours.”