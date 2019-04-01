Road Trip Europe Day 11: Barcelona a divided city as separatists clash with far-right party

The European Parliamentary elections are only eight weeks away, and as part of Euronews' Road Trip Europe, we are travelling around the continent and talking to voters to find out what issues matter most to them.

This week, our road trip team is continuing their journey through Spain, arriving in Barcelona, after talking Brexit with British nationals in Alicante.

However, upon arriving in Barcelona, the team were met with a divided city.

On Saturday, Catalan separatists clashed with activists from newly-formed far-right group Vox, amid rising political tensions between the two groups.

Spanish police estimated that around 5,000 Vox members demonstrated against Catalan independence, ahead of Spain's parliamentary elections next month.

"I came for Spain, for my children, for my grandchildren and for all the Spaniards," one 75-year-old Vox supporter said.

"They do not know what they are going to lose if we continue this situation.

"I think Vox is the solution."

Five people were injured and seven people were arrested after the protests turned violent, when Catalan demonstrators burned containers and threw stones at riot police.