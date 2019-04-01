Raw Politics in full: Brexit votes, first-time politicians and Facebook regulation

Running out of bad options?

British MPs are trying to break the Brexit deadlock in a series of dramatic votes on Monday. The string of indicative votes, as they're known, comes after British lawmakers took control of the Brexit proceedings last week.

MPs will have another chance to cast their ballots on the eight indicative votes — some of which are being voted on for a second time in the House of Commons — after being struck down last Wednesday.

Political outsiders

Presidential elections in Slovakia and Ukraine have thrust political newcomers into the spotlight. Both countries saw politicians with little prior political experience win important presidential votes.

Zuzana Caputova won the runoff vote in Slovakia on Saturday, making her the country's first female president. In Ukraine, preliminary results indicated comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy defeated the incumbent, President Petro Poroshenko, in first-round votes on Sunday.

The duo will face off in a runoff vote on April 21.

Policing Facebook

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is calling for more government intervention when it comes to social media content. Zuckerberg said the responsibility of monitoring harmful content is too great for social media websites to do on their own.

In a letter from the Facebook executive, he called for additional laws in four areas: "harmful content, election integrity, privacy and data portability".