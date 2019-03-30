Eurostar trains cancelled due to trespasser wearing England flag

Eurostar trains to and from London St Pancras International were cancelled on Saturday due to a trespasser who was reportedly draped in a St George's flag.

British Transport Police said in a Tweet a 44-year-old man had been arrested, was found in a "precarious position", and "spent the night on the rood of St Pancras Railway Station".

Eurostar recommended passengers not travel on Saturday morning and urged them to cancel journeys of exchange tickets free of charge.

It later tweeted services will start again soon.