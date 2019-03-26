Tibet and Uighur supporters protest China's Xi Jinping's visit to Paris

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered on Place du Trocadero square near the Eiffel Tower on Monday (March 25) to protest the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Paris.

Protesters chanted slogans against the alleged mistreatment of China's Muslim Uighurs and in defence of Tibet, 60 years after that region's failed uprising against Chinese rule.

People at the demonstration said they were urging French President Emmanuel Macron to confront Xi on the respect of human rights.