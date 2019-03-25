Xi arrives in Paris as Macron pushes for united EU front

China's President Xi Jinping has arrived in Paris where he's expected to sign energy and other contracts with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron.

Xi is en route from Italy, which just became the first G7 nation to sign up to China's Belt and Road global infrastructure initiative.

Mr Macron is pushing for a united EU strategy toward China - and Germany's Angela Merkel and EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will join Xi and Macron for an impromptu summit on Tuesday.

