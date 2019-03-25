US oil giant Exxonmobil faces loss of lobbying privileges in EU Parliament

US multinational oil and gas corporation ExxonMobil faces the possibility of losing its privileges to lobby at the European Parliament. It came after the company declined to attend the first hearing about climate change denial.

If the company loses lobbying privileges, it would lose access to both parliamentary meetings with MEPs and additional digital resources.

Although the company is a supporter of the Paris Agreement, the oil company has come under fire from scientists and environmentalists for providing misinformation on climate change.

The ban was tabled by British Green MEP Molly Scott Cato.

“This is the company that denied the science, despite knowing the damage their oil exploitation was causing, which funded campaigns to block action on climate and now refuses to face up to its environmental crimes by attending today’s hearing," Scott Cato said about ExxonMobil.

The vote on ExxonMobil's privileges is scheduled to take place at the end of April.