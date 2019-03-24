Scores killed amid an upsurge in ethnic and jihadist violence in Mali

Gunmen killed at least 134 people in central Mali on Saturday amid an upsurge in ethnic and jihadist violence.

Footage from the village of Ogossogou showed homes destroyed and others charred with some still smouldering.

Reports said the victims included women and children who were gunned down or killed with machetes. It was the deadliest such attack of recent times.

The attackers targeted members of the Fulani ethnic community who are accused of having ties to Islamic extremists.

It followed an attack on Friday blamed on Islamic militants in which 23 soldiers were killed.

In recent years, Islamic extremists have exploited old ethnic rivalries in Mali and neighbouring countries.

French forces intervened in the former French colony in 2013 to push back a jihadist advance in the north of the country. But the militants have since regrouped and expanded their presence.

Some 4,500 French troops remain based in the region. The United States also has hundreds of troops deployed.