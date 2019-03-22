'Give all dogs guns': the UK petitions that didn't make it before MPs

This week, a UK petition to revoke Article 50 and remain in the EU amassed millions of signatures, creating a storm online.

READ MORE: UK petition to remain in the EU hits 3 million signatures

Parliament will now have to consider the subject for debate, as it does for those that garner more than 100,000 signatures.

It was made on the UK parliament's website, which has many other examples of petitions that seek to put worthy issues of public interest before the eyes of MPs.

But not all of them get to be debated in the House of Commons, in fact only a very small percentage make it that far.

Here we celebrate the best of the more than 10,000 petitions that have been rejected by UK authorities:

1. Make Michael Gove sit the 2019 GCSE exams

This is a reference to the divisive government minister Michael Gove, who upset some teachers when he had the education brief.

"These new GCSE exams are so hard that last year some papers only required 17% to pass. We’d like to see if Michael Gove can answer the GCSE questions that 15/16-year-olds are being expected to answer. With the amount of content we are expected to learn for, it seems frankly impossible to do well," read the rejected petition.

2. Give all dogs guns

"Mount guns on dogs for national safety," read the petition.

3. Enact a law that requires that foxes should be called doxes

"The name fox is not suitable for that animal as it doesn’t properly reflect the fact that a fox has a genetic relationship with a dog. This, amongst other things, could bring an end to the fox hunting debate, because dogs wouldn’t chase foxes if they knew that they had dog ancestry," read the rejected petition.

4. Create a 100ft-tall working robot of Margaret Thatcher

"The robo-thatcher can protect our borders and spread the world of Britain with her gigantic and terrifying conservative roar. Also, she should be able to fly," read the petition, according to Twitter user TechnicallyRon.

5. Let's make Pawternity Leave a thing

"For some, owning a dog is as special and life-changing as having child. They truly are mans best friend and provide humans with huge health benefits. I have the same maternal instincts as every other young woman. Yet, because I would rather a dog than a child, this is seen as a lesser life event," read the rejected petition.