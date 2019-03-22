BREAKING NEWS

Britain granted short Brexit delay, won't leave European Union next week

By Doha Madani with NBC News World News
Image: Theresa may, European Union leaders summit in Brussels
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Belgium's Prime Minister Charles Michel and Britain's Permanent Representative to the EU Tim Barrow attend a European Union leaders s -
British Prime Minister Theresa May's request for an extension to the United Kingdom's deadline to exit the European Union has been granted, delaying the departure until either early April or late May, depending on whether U.K. lawmakers approve a Brexit agreement,

Donald Tusk, president of the European Council, announced his consent to the extension on Twitter Thursday. Tusk said he would push the deadline to May 22 only if the U.K. Parliament could come to a consensus on a withdrawal agreement next week.

If British lawmakers fail to approve the Brexit deal — which they have already defeated twice — the deadline for departure will be on April 12.