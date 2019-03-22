Britain granted short Brexit delay, won't leave European Union next week

British Prime Minister Theresa May's request for an extension to the United Kingdom's deadline to exit the European Union has been granted, delaying the departure until either early April or late May, depending on whether U.K. lawmakers approve a Brexit agreement,

Donald Tusk, president of the European Council, announced his consent to the extension on Twitter Thursday. Tusk said he would push the deadline to May 22 only if the U.K. Parliament could come to a consensus on a withdrawal agreement next week.

If British lawmakers fail to approve the Brexit deal — which they have already defeated twice — the deadline for departure will be on April 12.