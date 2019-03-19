This pigeon is worth 1.2 million euros

You might be looking at the most valuable bird in the world.

Armando is a racing pigeon from Flanders, in the west of Belgium.

The champion in his category, he has been auctioned for €1.25 million, which is a world record.

Armando's owners, father and son Joël and Dieter Verschoot, pigeon fanciers from Ingelmunster (in the West Flanders province), expected a bid of around €500,000 maximum for their five-year-old bird.

But a Chinese buyer went really far to purchase the pigeon he really wanted. Joël and Dieter Verschoot can hardly believe it themselves.