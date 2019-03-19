Final supermoon of the year will light up the sky this Wednesday

The final supermoon of the year will light up the sky on March 20-21. It will occur only a few hours after the spring equinox, which marks the beginning of Spring in the Northern hemisphere. The last time such a coincidence happened was in March 1981. The next time a supermoon will coincide with the equinox will be in 11 years.

From the UK, the moon should reach 100% illumination at 1.43am on Thursday. This will be the third appearance of a supermoon this year, following the supermoon eclipse on January 20 and February’s full supermoon, which was the biggest full moon until 2026. The next supermoon should appear in March 2020.

Another spatial event will happen on March 21-22. The asteroid 2019 EA2 will safely pass close to Earth, according to Minor Planet Center, a body of the International Astronomical Union that is responsible for the observation of minor bodies in the solar system (minor planets, comets, and natural satellites).