Runner scales Eiffel Tower's 1,665 steps in under eight minutes

Taking place in one of the world's most visited monuments, the Eiffel Tower Vertical race is a unique running event.

As many as 130 competitors, comprising of 40 elite athletes, 80 amateurs and 10 wildcards, all try to scale the 276-metre structure's stairs as fast as possible.

Polish elite runner Piotr Lobodzinski claimed a further victory in the men's division in 2019. The five-time winner climbed the 1,665 stairs in under 8 minutes.

Lobodzinki finished the competition almost a full minute ahead of the runner in second place, Austrian Jakob Mayer.

Two Australian athletes finished first and second in the women's division — Suzy Walsham came first with a time of 10:16.57.

Once athletes reach the summit, they can celebrate their ascension with a spectacular view of Paris by night.

Around 7 million people visit the Eiffel Tower each year, according to its website. The monument is considered a symbol of both France and its capital, Paris. It was designed and built by engineer Gustave Eiffel for the Universal Exhibition of 1889.

