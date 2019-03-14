Interactive story: See how Ukrainians remove dangerous landmines by hand

This is an interactive 360° story. You can move the image using your smartphone or your computer cursor. Click the round icons to advance through the story.

If the text in the story is too small, try clicking the binoculars in the lower-right corner.

If the story doesn't load, click here

Five years of ongoing conflict has made Ukraine one of the most mine-affected places in the world.

The situation poses a large threat to the civilian population and is unlikely to be resolved quickly even when the conflict is over.

Identifying landmines and other unexploded ordnance is a very time-consuming process. And it's expensive: it only costs €2,50 to lay a mine, but €900 is spent to remove each one.

In this 360° report, you can join the mine clearers from the Halo Trust at work to see first-hand how landmines are detected and neutralised - entirely by hand.