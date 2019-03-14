Interactive story: See how Ukrainians remove dangerous landmines by hand

- This is an interactive 360° story. You can move the image using your smartphone or your computer cursor. Click the round icons to advance through the story.
- If the text in the story is too small, try clicking the binoculars in the lower-right corner.
- If the story doesn't load, click here
Five years of ongoing conflict has made Ukraine one of the most mine-affected places in the world.
The situation poses a large threat to the civilian population and is unlikely to be resolved quickly even when the conflict is over.
Identifying landmines and other unexploded ordnance is a very time-consuming process. And it's expensive: it only costs €2,50 to lay a mine, but €900 is spent to remove each one.
In this 360° report, you can join the mine clearers from the Halo Trust at work to see first-hand how landmines are detected and neutralised - entirely by hand.