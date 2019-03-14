Ex-British soldier faces charges over 1972 Bloody Sunday killings

A former British soldier faces charges over the 1972 Bloody Sunday killings, Northern Ireland's Public Prosecution Service said on Thursday.

It relates to events on January 30 of that year when British troops opened fire on an unauthorised march in Londonderry, Northern Ireland.

They killed 13 Catholics and wounded 14 others, one of whom later died.

The deaths came during a long-running conflict — referred to as The Troubles — in Northern Ireland, which forms part of the United Kingdom.

It pitched Irish nationalists, who wanted the north to unite with the Republic of Ireland in the south, against unionists, who campaigned for the region to remain part of the UK.