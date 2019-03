With spring back to the earth, flowers have begun blooming in southwest China's Guizhou Province, attracting large numbers of visitors to enjoy the vitality of the earth.

In Danzhai County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, the rapeseed flowers have attracted numerous visitors to see the spring scenery.

The rapeseed flowers began to bloom in early February, and the flowering period is expected to last until early April.