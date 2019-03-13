Red Sea corals flourish at previously-restricted Israeli beach

For 50 years an Israeli oil company has kept bathers off a Red Sea beach near the resort of Eilat but it couldn’t stop sea life from flourishing.

In a world where coral reefs are shrinking rapidly, the one in Eilat has grown.

Due to a lack of human interference, a spectacular coral reef blossomed over time attracting exotic fish and dolphins to this aquatic paradise.

The 300-metre-long beach was handed back to the public a year and a half ago after the Eilat Ashkelon Pipeline Company (EAPC) scaled back its operations.

Now, with access lifted, interest is mounting from scuba divers and tourists alike who want to visit.

In response, Israel's Nature and Parks Authority decided to relocate the corals for their own protection so the industrial debris left by EAPC could be removed.