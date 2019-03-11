Protesters stage dog's dinner demonstration over Brexit outside Parliament

Campaigners from "Wooferendum" have one thing to say about Brexit — it's a dog's dinner.

The group served up "porky pies" and Eton Mess to dozens of canines dressed in EU colours outside the British Parliament on Sunday in protest against Brexit.

A dog's dinner is a British idiom that means making a mess of something. Protesters say that's what the UK government has done with Brexit.

"Wooferendum" supports a second referendum on whether Britain's should still leave the European Union.

Among the attendees of Sunday's event — called the "world's biggest dog's dinner" — was Femi Oluwale, the spokesperson Our Future Our Choice, who said most people who voted for Brexit will feel betrayed as what they were promised in campaigns promoting Brexit will not materialise.

Jason Hunter, another anti-Brexit advocate, said the public vote in 2016 was "fraudorendum" and called on the House of Commons not to honour its results.

British MPs are set to vote on the prime minister's Brexit deal once again on Tuesday.