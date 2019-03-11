French football star Zinedine Zidane reappointed as Real Madrid's head coach

French professional football coach and former player Zinedine Zidane has returned to Real Madrid as manager, the Spanish football club said in a statement.

"The Board of Directors has named Zinedine Zidane as the new trainer of Real Madrid effective immediately for the rest of the season and until June 30th 2022."

Zidane, who won the last three Champions League titles with the club, is back just nine months since he first left the club, claiming the club needed a "different voice".

"What I think is that this team needs to continue winning but I think it needs a change, a different voice, another methodology," he said at a news conference explaining his resignation last year.

Zidane will take over from Argentinian coach Santiago Solari, who's had a difficult season.

Double Clasico defeats by Barcelona saw Real knocked out of the Copa del Rey and left them far from a winning position in La Liga.

Real were also eliminated from the Champions League last Tuesday by Ajax Amsterdam.

When he first took over from Rafael Benitez in 2016, Zidane won nine trophies at Madrid and was considered one of the most successful managers of the club.