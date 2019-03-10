Last days of the ISIS Caliphate

The black and white flag of the so-called Islamic State flies over Baghouz in Eastern Syria.

What was once proclaimed as a caliphate is now just a tiny enclave and these soldiers from the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces believe they are now on the verge of a final victory.

“They only have around 500 metres square of land,” says Shivan. ”They don’t move, they don’t control anything and they don’t fight any more. In military terms we can say they’ve been defeated. The only choice they have left is to surrender and we are waiting for them.

“They’re fleeing little by little,” says another fighter. “They can’t dont anything any more, all the light and heavy weapons are in our hands.”

But fear of booby traps prevents a final assault. And military experts believe many ISIS fighters have already fled to regroup elsewhere.