Watch: What Euronews' female staff want on International Women's Day

Women around the world are celebrating International Women's Day on Friday and calling for action to close the gender gap.

But not all demands are the same.

We asked our multinational female staff what they think is most important for them in the fight for gender equality. Have a look at the video above to get their views.

The first International Women's Day was held in 1911 and many events around the world are held each year to mark the day and shine a spotlight on women's issues.

This year, Germany made the day a public holiday while protests were organised in Madrid and Paris with French president Emmanuel Macron also handing out the first-ever "Simone Veil prize" to honour actions to advance women's rights across the world.