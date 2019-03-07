'Disposable' Valkyrie fighter drone takes first flight

A new generation of fighter drone has taken its first flight.

The XQ-58A Valkyrie is designed to accompany the latest manned military aircraft such as the F-35.

It is designed to add extra range and capability and to be able to engage in more risky scenarios than traditional jets.

It is said to be “attritable” which means that commanders should feel able to risk its loss.

Built by specialist drone-maker Kratos, the craft can be launched like a rocket and lands using a parachute, requiring no runway space.

The final cost is expected to be around €2 million.

The inaugural flight lasted 76 minutes took place at Yuma Proving Grounds, Arizona, US.