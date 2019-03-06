Your Call in full: EU election voting, US vs. China in tech, does the EU need saving?

Hosts Tesa Arcilla and Méabh McMahon were joined by Swedish MEP Linnéa Engström (Greens/EFA) and MEP Ignazio Corrao of Italy's 5-Star Movement (EFDD) on Tuesday evening for the latest episode of Your Call. The call-in show sees viewers from across Europe phone and Skype in to have their say on the issues directly affecting them at home.

Here's what our viewers and panellists discussed on Tuesday evening:

Does the EU need saving?

Never has Europe been in such danger. That's the warning from French President Emmanuel Macron as he calls for a European "renaissance" in an open letter. We wanted to know: Does the EU need saving?

Voting in EU elections

Make no mistake, Macron's letter is an election pitch for the upcoming European elections.

His proposals included everything from a European-wide minimum wage and food safety force to an EU borders agency to address migration. But that's only the French leader's pitch. So we asked: What would make you vote in the EU elections?

New arms race?

The US and China are battling to own the next tech revolution of 5G — and Europe is caught in the middle. We wanted to know: Between the US and China, who do you trust to control your technology?