Your Call in full: Gender parity in politics, Salisbury anniversary, and is the Holocaust forgotten?

Hosts Darren McCaffrey and Méabh McMahon were joined by Belgian MEP Kathleen Van Brempt (S&D) and the Sunday Times' EU Correspondent Andrew Byrne on Monday night for the latest episode of Your Call. The call-in show sees viewers from across Europe phone and Skype in to have their say on the issues directly affecting them at home.

Here's what was discussed on Monday night:

Gender parity in politics?

A report has found that women make up just 36 per cent of European Parliament members and 32 per cent of European Commissioners. With the world gearing up to mark International Women's Day, we asked: Should gender parity be made mandatory in politics?

Skripal poisoning and Russia

As the UK marks the anniversary of the Salisbury poisoning attack, the Kremlin continues to deny any involvement. We wanted to know: Did Russia escape justice?

Holocaust forgotten?

Escape from the Holocaust. That's allegedly the premise of an escape room in Greece criticised as anti-Semitic. Until recently, it was even called Schindler's List.

Amid a rise in anti-Semitic attacks across Europe, critics say moves like this trivialise the Holocaust. So we wanted to know: Are people forgetting the Holocaust?

