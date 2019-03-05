Who are the richest people in the world? Forbes releases latest list

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has been named the richest person in the world with an estimated worth of $131 billion dollars (€115.8 billion), according to Forbes.

He founded the company in 1994 out of his garage in Seattle. He remains CEO and owns a 16 percent stake.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is top of the list REUTERS

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is at number two, worth $96.5 billion dollars (more than €85.3 billion). He has sold or given away most of his stake in the company since setting it up in 1975 with Paul Allen.

He is followed by Warren Buffett, one of the most succesful investors of all time, worth $82.5 billion (€72.9 billion). Bufett runs Berkshire Hathaway, which owns more than 60 companies, including battery maker Duracell.

Others who made the top ten include Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and Google co-founder Larry Page.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg eighth on Forbes' rich list REUTERS

Forbes' top 10 richest people in the world list:

1) Jeff Bezos $131 billion

2) Bill Gates $96.5 billion

3) Warren Buffett $82.5 billion

4) Bernard Arnault $76 billion

5) Carlos Slim Helu $64 billion

6) Amancio Ortega $62.7 billion

7) Larry Ellison $62.5 billion

8) Mark Zuckerberg $62.3 billion

9) Michael Bloomberg $55.5 billion

10) Larry Page $50.8 billion

Kylie Jenner, 21, of reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians was named the youngest self-made billionaire ever under 30, worth $1 billion (€884.3 million).

Evan Spiegal, 28, who co-founded Snap Inc, was also named on the under 30 list, worth $2.1 billion (€1.9 billion).