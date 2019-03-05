Raw Politics: Do centrists have a chance this EU election?

With less than 80 days to go until the European Parliament elections, the European People's Party candidate for Commission President, Manfred Weber, is launching a so-called listening tour as part of his campaign.

Starting in Greece, he will criss-cross Europe before ending up in Munich. However, no stops are planned for Hungary, which is currently locked in a war of words with the EPP.

So is it too late for centrists like Weber?

"It's too late to start listening now. He should have been listening to the people from the beginning," said Swedish MEP Peter Lundgren with the European Conservatives and Reformists group on Raw Politics.

Meanwhile, in Poland, the latest seat projections for the European Parliament show the country's new Pro-EU alliance narrowly leading the ruling Law and Justice party by one point.

When it comes to how centrists and eurosceptics will fare, French MEP Christine Revault D'Allonnes Bonnefoy, with the Socialists and Democrats group, was more focussed on how fellow left-wing parties will fare.

"What I'm concerned about is the left groups, and how we can gather to have a big alliance in the next election," she said.