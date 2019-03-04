'90210' and 'Riverdale' actor Luke Perry dies aged 52

American actor Luke Perry has died aged 52 after suffering a stroke, his publicist said in a statement.

Perry was famous for his role as Dylan in US series "Beverly Hills, 90210" and more recently had been starring as Fred Andrews on "Riverdale".

He was taken to hospital in Los Angeles on Wednesday and had been under observation.

His publicist Arnold Robinson said in a statement that his children, Jack and Sophie, fiancée Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, and his siblings, Tom Perry and Amy Coder, were with him when he passed away.

"The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning," Robinson said.