Trump says he will veto resolution terminating national emergency

President Donald Trump confirmed that he plans to veto a resolution that would terminate his declaration of a national emergency.

The House-approved resolution was designed to prevent the president from securing billions to fund a border wall.

Trump made the comment in an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News that was broadcast Thursday night.

"We'll be fine," the president said when asked about the resolution. When Hannity said he would veto it and it wouldn't be overridden, Trump replied, "yeah."

The House of Representatives on Tuesday passed the resolution 245-182, and the Senate is required to hold a vote in within 18 days of that date.

A veto if it passed in the Senate had been expected.

Trumpdeclared a national emergency on Feb. 15. The White House has said the president intends to redirect money from the military and the Treasury to fund the wall.