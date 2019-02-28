Raw Politics in full: Nuclear fears and Eurovision tension

Summit breakdown

High hopes in Hanoi come crashing down as US President Donald Trump walks away from Kim Jong Un.

The summit between the US and North Korean leaders ended without a deal after Kim insisted that the US lift all sanctions on the country.

The main goal of the summit was to shut down one of North Korea's biggest nuclear plants.

While the summit in Hanoi didn't achieve this, Trump reaffirmed his commitment to reaching such an agreement, saying: "Speed is not important to me. What is important is that we do the right deal."

Nuclear fears

From North Korea and Iran to Pakistan and India — are we in a new era of nuclear proliferation?

After the US-North Korea summit in Hanoi ended with no promises of denuclearisation, some have begun to worry that nuclear weapons may once again become a pressing threat.

As the US and Russia have pledged to withdraw from the INF treaty, global worries have only grown.

Hitting a bad note

After 15 years of participation, Ukraine has made the decision to step aside from this year's Eurovision Song Contest amid a controversial contractual disagreement with its nominee.

