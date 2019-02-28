Bodyguards push motorised stairs aside for Air Force One to take off

It was a day on which nothing quite went to plan for Donald Trump.

After leaving an impeccably prepared dining room empty, with a menu months in the making stewing in the kitchen after unexpectedly breaking off talks with Kim Jong Un, the US president said he was looking forward to returning to Washington.

However, there was one more hitch as the vehicle carrying the stairs for Trump and his entourage to board Air Force One broke down.

A security team was hastily dispatched to push the equipment out of the way so the plane could take off.