India launches airstrikes inside Pakistan targeting militants

India says it launched airstrikes on a militant training camp in Pakistan on Tuesday, in a move that has sent tensions soaring between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

The airstrikes, according to the Indian government, hit a training camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), the group that claimed credit for a suicide car bomb attack killed at least 40 Indian paramilitary police in Kashmir on February 14.

India said the action was ordered because it had intelligence that JeM was planning more attacks.

"In the face of imminent danger, a preemptive strike became absolutely necessary," Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale told reporters.

Indian government sources say hundreds of militants were killed in the attack, while Pakistan claims there were no casualties.

_Click on the player above for more on this story. _