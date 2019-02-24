US and N Korea second summit

The North Korean leader received a good send-off when he left for a second summit with the US.

Kim Jong Un will take two days by train to arrive at Vietnam where he's meeting President Donald Trump (Feb 27 and 28) at Hanoi on Wednesday and Thursday.

People outside the railway station saw the news broadcast of his departure.

Jon Sung Chol, a Pyongyang resident said, "I really miss our respected Supreme Leader more and more. I'm determined to follow this long road of devotion to our country, and every day I'll try to work hard, and make more and more progress."

In Vietnam, the Vietnamese, North Korean and American flags were already outside the International Media Centre ahead of the visit.

The day before the meeting, traffic will be banned on the road that Kim's expected to take.

It's eight months since the two leaders had their first historic meeting in Singapore where they pledged to work towards complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

But there's pressure for both leaders, to forge more specific agreements this time.