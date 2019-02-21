BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Spain

Protests continue in Barcelona over Catalan separatists' trial

 Comments
By Chris Harris  Rachael Kennedy 
Protests continue in Barcelona over Catalan separatists' trial
Text size Aa Aa

Protests are continuing tonight in Barcelona against the ongoing trial of a dozen Catalan separatist leaders in Madrid.

They are in the dock over a 2017 referendum and subsequent declaration of independence deemed illegal by the Spanish government.

If found guilty, the group could each face up to 25 years in jail.

Pro-independence supporters took part in a general strike in Catalonia on Thursday to protest against the proceedings.

Activists burned tyres and blocked key roads in the north-east region.

Thursday's strike followed huge pro-independence protests on Saturday evening, which saw 200,000 people, according to police figures, gather in the streets of Barcelona.

Organisers placed the attendance estimates at more than double this figure.