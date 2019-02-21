Protests continue in Barcelona over Catalan separatists' trial

Protests are continuing tonight in Barcelona against the ongoing trial of a dozen Catalan separatist leaders in Madrid.

They are in the dock over a 2017 referendum and subsequent declaration of independence deemed illegal by the Spanish government.

If found guilty, the group could each face up to 25 years in jail.

Pro-independence supporters took part in a general strike in Catalonia on Thursday to protest against the proceedings.

Activists burned tyres and blocked key roads in the north-east region.

Thursday's strike followed huge pro-independence protests on Saturday evening, which saw 200,000 people, according to police figures, gather in the streets of Barcelona.

Organisers placed the attendance estimates at more than double this figure.