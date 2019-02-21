Breaking with tradition: will breakdancing become an Olympic sport?

In a break with tradition, organisers of the Paris Olympics want to include Breakdancing as a sport in the 2024 programme.

The organising committee says Breakdancing – along with the new sports of surfing, skateboarding and climbing which debut in 2020 in Tokyo – will help take the Games out of stadiums and onto the streets.

The organisers say they want to deliver a Games that are "in keeping with the times and inspire new audiences and attract young people ... and which can be played anywhere and anytime in urban and other environments".

The IOC needs to approve the French proposals before they can be formally added to the Paris Games sports programme.